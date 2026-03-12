Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 134,293 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,293 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 103.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl expanded its Kyndryl Cloud Uplift (formerly Skytap) into Microsoft Azure Canadian datacentre regions, strengthening its data‑sovereignty and legacy‑application migration offering for Canadian enterprise customers — a commercial execution positive that can help win migration deals. Kyndryl Provides Canadian Enterprises with a Fast, Secure Path to Move and Modernize Mission-critical Legacy Systems on Microsoft Azure
- Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl published a Readiness Report highlighting demand gaps around quantum, data sovereignty and network modernization — useful marketing/positioning content that supports its services pipeline and thought‑leadership with enterprise buyers. Kyndryl Confirms Converging Quantum, Data Sovereignty and Network Demands Expose Enterprise Readiness Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms are circulating notices reminding KD investors about an April 13, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; these outreach notices increase visibility of the litigation but are procedural in nature. ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – KD
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl filed amended quarterly and annual reports that disclose material internal control weaknesses and state its disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective for multiple 2025 periods — a major governance/financial‑reporting red flag that increases the risk of restatements, regulatory scrutiny and shareholder suits. Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Securities Class Action Pending, Company Files Amended Quarterly and Fiscal Year Reports Detailing Material Internal-Control Weaknesses After 3 Key Executives De…
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, Schall, Bernstein, Gross, KSF, etc.) have publicized securities class actions or investor alerts alleging fraud tied to the company’s disclosures and amended filings — the proliferation of suits raises potential litigation costs, settlements and distraction for management. Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Faces Securities Class Action Amid 55% Stock Drop After Four Bombshell Disclosures – Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in February (up ~20% to ~17.6M shares, ~8% of shares sold short), indicating elevated bearish positioning that can amplify downside on negative news and add volatility.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of KD opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.
With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.
