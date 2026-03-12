Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 134,293 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,293 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 103.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of KD opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

