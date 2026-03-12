Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 62,958 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $374,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 132.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Argus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

