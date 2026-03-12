Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$130.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$78.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

