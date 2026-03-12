Standex International’s (SXI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $262.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $270.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy L. Nemeth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.00 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,555. This represents a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,684.70. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,013 shares of company stock worth $4,101,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Standex International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

