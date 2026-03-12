Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 17th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Insider Transactions at Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

In other Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V news, major shareholder Hc Viii Sponsor Llc acquired 671,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 671,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas D. Hennessy acquired 671,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 671,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker HCICU. As a blank-check vehicle, the company’s primary purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and then identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The firm was sponsored by Hennessy Capital LLC, a firm with experience in sponsoring multiple SPACs and advising on alternative asset strategies.

Since its formation, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

