ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

