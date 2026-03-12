Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.