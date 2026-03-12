Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $6.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3750.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,910. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $498,433.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 268,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,639. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,903 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 22,432.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 73.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

