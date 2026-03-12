Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2274 and last traded at $0.2203. Approximately 771,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,693,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2148.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modular Medical has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Modular Medical

Modular Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Modular Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Modular Medical by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,859,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modular Medical by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modular Medical by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 785,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 533,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Modular Medical by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Modular Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.