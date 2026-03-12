Analysts Set EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) PT at $66.09

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.0909.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,898.22. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,282 shares of company stock worth $3,428,530. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,029,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,021,000 after buying an additional 700,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EQT by 1,286.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 682,844 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of EQT by 31.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,105,000 after acquiring an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 287,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. EQT has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $63.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

