Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talkspace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talkspace from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Talkspace stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: UHS to buy Talkspace for about $835 million; shareholders would receive $5.25 in cash per share — this creates a clear takeover floor and delivers an immediate cash exit for holders. Why UHS is acquiring Talkspace for $835M

UHS to buy Talkspace for about $835 million; shareholders would receive $5.25 in cash per share — this creates a clear takeover floor and delivers an immediate cash exit for holders. Neutral Sentiment: Market and media coverage frames the deal as a strategic exit for Talkspace and notes limited upside beyond the cash offer; broader press pieces are describing the buyer (UHS) and local context. A King of Prussia company is buying Talkspace

Market and media coverage frames the deal as a strategic exit for Talkspace and notes limited upside beyond the cash offer; broader press pieces are describing the buyer (UHS) and local context. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side downgrades and rating cuts (KeyCorp, William Blair, Northland, Needham, Canaccord and others) reflect reduced upside after the deal and lower near‑term estimates; KeyCorp also trimmed FY2026 EPS forecasts (from $0.19 to $0.16) while modeling farther‑out upside to FY2028. Benzinga coverage TickerReport

Multiple sell‑side downgrades and rating cuts (KeyCorp, William Blair, Northland, Needham, Canaccord and others) reflect reduced upside after the deal and lower near‑term estimates; KeyCorp also trimmed FY2026 EPS forecasts (from $0.19 to $0.16) while modeling farther‑out upside to FY2028. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/ investigation: law firm Kahn Swick & Foti has opened an investigation into whether the $5.25 price and sale process were adequate — this can prolong uncertainty, increase deal risk or pressure negotiations. Investor Alert — Kahn Swick & Foti investigation

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

