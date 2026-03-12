SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SURO Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price target on SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SURO Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SURO Capital has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2,894.90%.The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SURO Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,450,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 189.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SURO Capital by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SURO Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SURO Capital by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Barrington Research raised its price target to $15.00 and assigned an "outperform" rating — a large upside projection that likely boosted buyer interest.

BTIG increased its price target to $12.50 and reiterated a "buy" rating, reinforcing analyst conviction and supporting the rally.

Management signaled an estimated NAV upside of roughly $5.00–$6.50 per share driven by accelerating AI infrastructure investments — a clear catalyst for re-rating a BDC with tech-focused portfolio activity.

Recent portfolio financings were reported to substantially add to NAV, which likely underpins the share strength as investors anticipate realization events and mark-ups.

Q4 FY2025 earnings call and multiple transcripts were published for review — useful for digging into NAV drivers, portfolio company updates and management's execution plan.

Earnings: SURO reported EPS of ($0.23), missing the consensus of ($0.20) by $0.03 — a short-term headwind that some investors may view as a signal to be cautious despite revenue beating expectations.

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

