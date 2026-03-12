Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 123,040 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,040 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,897 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,923,000 after buying an additional 1,928,592 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,250,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 1,320,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

