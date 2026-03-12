Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lineage from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.16 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Lineage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -490.70%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.05 per share, for a total transaction of $438,219.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 100,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,229.50. The trade was a 12.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lineage by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lineage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lineage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Chairman Kevin P. Marchetti bought 11,222 shares at about $39.05 each (~$438k total), increasing his direct position to 100,390 shares (a 12.6% rise in his holdings). Insider buying by a senior executive is typically viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4

Scotiabank raised its price target from $39 to $42 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, implying modest upside versus recent levels; analyst target lifts can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded LINE from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may attract some buyers who follow Zacks signals or revise models upward. Zacks

Zacks upgraded LINE from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may attract some buyers who follow Zacks signals or revise models upward. Neutral Sentiment: Several gaming/media posts referencing a Roblox game called “Bizarre Lineage” appeared (guides and how-tos). These are unrelated to Lineage, Inc.’s business and are noise for investors. Examples: VG247 (Made In Heaven) VG247 , IGN (Worthiness) IGN , Beebom (Prestige) Beebom

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

