Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,625 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $66,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

