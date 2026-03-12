PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,177 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,130,090,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,663,000 after buying an additional 1,205,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,018,000 after buying an additional 1,479,704 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,402,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,727,000 after buying an additional 133,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 2,251,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,416,000 after buying an additional 107,781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VT opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

