Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter.

NTST opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

