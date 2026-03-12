183,304 Shares in NioCorp Developments Ltd. $NB Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.24% of NioCorp Developments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NioCorp Developments by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $8.70 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of NioCorp Developments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

Shares of NB opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.12. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.84. Equities research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

