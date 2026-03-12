Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amrize were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,803,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. This represents a 3.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,656.

Amrize News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares (~$3.48M at ~$58.05), a meaningful insider purchase that signals confidence from the top. CEO Purchase Filing

CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares (~$3.48M at ~$58.05), a meaningful insider purchase that signals confidence from the top. Positive Sentiment: Other senior insiders increased positions: CFO Ian Johnston (4,250 sh.), CTO Roald Brouwer (3,000 sh.) and director/insider Jaime Hill (multiple purchases totaling several thousand shares). Collective insider accumulation reinforces management confidence. Insider Filings

Other senior insiders increased positions: CFO Ian Johnston (4,250 sh.), CTO Roald Brouwer (3,000 sh.) and director/insider Jaime Hill (multiple purchases totaling several thousand shares). Collective insider accumulation reinforces management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts (Oppenheimer, Truist, Berenberg, Citi among others) have pushed consensus to a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $64, supporting positive medium-term sentiment. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts (Oppenheimer, Truist, Berenberg, Citi among others) have pushed consensus to a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $64, supporting positive medium-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell ~19.6% in late February to ~8.04M shares (≈1.5% of float), lowering short-pressure but also reducing potential for a short squeeze — mixed implications for near-term volatility.

Short interest fell ~19.6% in late February to ~8.04M shares (≈1.5% of float), lowering short-pressure but also reducing potential for a short squeeze — mixed implications for near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional position changes reported in Q4 (several funds added modest stakes); nothing indicating large-scale reallocations. Institutional Holdings

Small institutional position changes reported in Q4 (several funds added modest stakes); nothing indicating large-scale reallocations. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS beat ($0.62 vs. $0.59 est.) but revenue missed (~$2.84B vs. $2.95B est.) and revenue was down ~0.4% year-over-year — this top-line weakness is the primary near-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Earnings Call Highlights

Amrize Trading Down 1.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Amrize this week:

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

