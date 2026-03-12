10,307 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVOV opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.