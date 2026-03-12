PFG Advisors Sells 149,261 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,261 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 202,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

