Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,952 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial accounts for 2.0% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $138,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,093 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE STAG opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares in the company, valued at $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.