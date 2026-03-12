Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 10,364 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the third quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

