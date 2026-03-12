Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,369 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $113,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.13%.

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. This trade represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,215. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

