Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,345,909 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,955,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,345,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $382,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 510,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:F opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

