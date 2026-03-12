Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 318,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 92,136 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 739,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after buying an additional 196,194 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 718.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 98,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $10,482,306.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 391,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,180,243 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

