Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 111,146 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,160. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,350. This represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,758. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $142.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

