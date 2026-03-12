MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

MTSI opened at $222.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $258.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $401,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,950. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

