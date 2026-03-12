Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,664,196 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,345,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664,196 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SLB were worth $389,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SLB by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in SLB by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,912.25. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.16 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

