Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,257 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $262,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of RMD stock opened at $240.09 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.03, for a total value of $1,252,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,035,959.69. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,790.06. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $5,405,198. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Featured Articles

