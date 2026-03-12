FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after purchasing an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,974,000 after purchasing an additional 849,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 845,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,961,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 342.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $232.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.