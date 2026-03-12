Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 195,149 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,149 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 45.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.3%

CDP stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.81%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.