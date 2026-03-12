Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Sabre Corporation $SABR

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sabre by 46.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Sabre by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Sabre Corporation has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $655.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.