Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,920 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $168,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after buying an additional 1,802,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,061,000 after buying an additional 574,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,002,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

