Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

GILD stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

