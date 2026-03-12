AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Up 102.4% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,847 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 12th total of 2,395 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AADR opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 170.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

