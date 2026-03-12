Inceptionr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $15,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 900.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $290.61 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

