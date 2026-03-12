Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.55%.Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

