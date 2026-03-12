Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 30,104 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

