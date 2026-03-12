Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

