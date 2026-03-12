Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,706 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Futu were worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Futu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Futu Trading Down 0.6%

FUTU stock opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.47. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $202.53.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.