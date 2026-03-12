Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,540 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 118.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $270.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.89. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.78 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

