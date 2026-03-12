Inceptionr LLC Takes $463,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

