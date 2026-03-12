Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF $GRPM

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,810 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.5%
GRPM opened at $118.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.