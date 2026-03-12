HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR $HCM Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $38,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of HCM stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUTCHMED ( NASDAQ:HCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HUTCHMED will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

