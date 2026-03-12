Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $36,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ESS opened at $250.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average is $258.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $310.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 35.48%.The business had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.59 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down from $304.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

