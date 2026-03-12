Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 130,648 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2,252.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $481.55 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.10.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.