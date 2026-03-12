Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 96.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 234.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.