Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $143.31 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. AON makes up 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $143,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,569,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,715,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,818,000 after purchasing an additional 207,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 12.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,549 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,176,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

AON Trading Down 1.3%

AON opened at $316.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.70 and its 200-day moving average is $347.13. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $402.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

