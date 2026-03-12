Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 207,928 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,928 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,629,000 after buying an additional 1,749,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,810 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,836,000 after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of REXR opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director David P. Stockert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura E. Clark acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,346.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.